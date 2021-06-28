Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebel Teacher Brand Extension

Rebel Teacher Brand Extension
Chosen brand direction for an upcoming movement in education. Rebel Teacher is a program designed to help provide support and self-care for educators. The founder wanted an approach that felt vintage, edgy and anything but expected in such a mundane and predictable environment.

