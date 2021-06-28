Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cryptape Vanguard NFTs cryptoarts nft animation 3d branding
Cryptape Vanguard NFTs is the first NFT collection launched by CCC (Cryptape Creative Cave) for Cryptape’s 5th Anniversary.

To pay tribute to all the vanguards in the blockchain industry, this collection is designed based on the basic shape of the TrustApe and 7 significant roles in the blockchain ecosystem, which are developer, rookie, whale, miner, NFTer, researcher, and defier.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
