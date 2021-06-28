Deliveroo - Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Mates!
New design up for packaging - Food Delivery "Deliveroo"
Located in Dubai.
A clean suitable box mockup for hot yummy dish
Do you have a project you'd like to collaborate on ?
Email me at theyshshrma@gmail.com
and do follow on instagram @theyshshrma