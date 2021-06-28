maryam rasoulzade

Online laundry application

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade
  • Save
Online laundry application uxdesign uidesigner uxdesigner ui laundry app free ui kit ui kit application design laundry online online laundry laundry app uidesign uxdesigners ux illustration design branding
Download color palette

Hello to all !
I hope you are well and this is my new design about laundry application.
This application is in Persian and I hope you like it.
Your comments and tips will make me happy:)

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade

More by maryam rasoulzade

View profile
    • Like