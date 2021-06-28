Show Us What You're Made Of

Sustainability Instastory/graphics for MORTARR to educate and inform an audience from a webinar about material transparency and toxicity in the commercial design industry--a large part of what it will take to tackle the climate crisis. Knowledge is power, and using our talents to educate about important topics, gives power to all of us. Find more + read the webinar recap at https://www.forum.mortarr.com/show-us-what-youre-made-of