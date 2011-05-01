Kyle A Koch

timglas chair render

Rendering of timglas concept chair, 3/4 front and rear view.

Intended for use in lobby or waiting rooms where you'd be seated for a short period of time, under 15 minutes or so.

Posted on May 1, 2011
