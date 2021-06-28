EnRecipes v2.0

Trending designs to inspire you
Screens from the latest UI update of EnRecipes.
EnRecipes is a free and open-source Android app that lets you store, manage and share your food recipes.
Check out the project on GitHub and please do share share your views.