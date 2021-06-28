TECH SPIN+ Logo Design Branding Concept | Tech Startup Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛 𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗡+ 𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 | 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗽 𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗼
Happy to share my recent unused project!
This is a tech-based startup company brand logo. it is combination Tech with Abstract Spin line and Plus+
𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗲:-
📩 designerarif7@gmail.com
💬 Skype Arif M Hossain or live:.cid.993468e2f24f01f4
👉 Whatsapp: +88 01644252165
𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂