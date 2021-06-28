Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
EnRecipes v2.0

EnRecipes v2.0 cook cooking timer meal planner health food apk app android secure privacy offline open source manager recipe enrecipes mockup graphic design
Screens from the latest UI update of EnRecipes.

EnRecipes is a free and open-source Android app that lets you store, manage and share your food recipes.

Check out the project on GitHub and please do share share your views.

