Web Design for HastagQuiz form UK

Web Design for HastagQuiz from the UK
Hashtag Quiz is a Browser-based Quiz/Trivia software that allows Hosts to create a real time interactive quiz games from the laptop or smart device where the host sets the questions, rules and rewards. The players connect to the game via a game code and answer using their smart devices, everything is automatic for them and game hosts just press some buttons moving the game forward

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
