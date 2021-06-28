Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daria Komiakova

Charity mobile app / Donation App

Daria Komiakova
Daria Komiakova
  • Save
Charity mobile app / Donation App ux ui design care app mobile
Download color palette

This project is a mobile application for a charitable foundation in Russia. The goals of this app is people can easily give a charity or donation as want as they need.

Press "L" if you love it 🤍
thanks ~

Have any app design or website design project?
I'm available for hire - dari.uxui@mail.ru

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Daria Komiakova
Daria Komiakova

More by Daria Komiakova

View profile
    • Like