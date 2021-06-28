Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ASIDE designlab

zDarkTheme · FontForge Theme

ASIDE designlab
ASIDE designlab
  • Save
zDarkTheme · FontForge Theme typeinspiration goodtype typedrawn typespire typographydesign type typedesign fontdesign darktheme fontforge
Download color palette

It's ready finally!!! Introducing zDarkThem. A new true dark theme for FontForge app. An new color feeling with new and clear icons just for you to keep focus.😎 Free Download

If you like, give a comment. If you like a lot, spread the word! 📢

ASIDE designlab
ASIDE designlab

More by ASIDE designlab

View profile
    • Like