zDarkTheme · FontForge Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's ready finally!!! Introducing zDarkThem. A new true dark theme for FontForge app. An new color feeling with new and clear icons just for you to keep focus.😎 Free Download
If you like, give a comment. If you like a lot, spread the word! 📢