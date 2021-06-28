Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laetro.com

Penelope Gaylord: The Art Advocating Change

Laetro.com
Laetro.com
  • Save
Penelope Gaylord: The Art Advocating Change laetro illustration branding artwork design art artist design
Download color palette

Penelope “Peng-Peng” Gaylord and her empowering representation of women has been cresting in this industry for the past 13 years. She talks about how she works on art that has an ‘emotional connection’ with the audience and leaves an impact. The zealous fellow aims for more experience in children’s books and creating change in ‘representation’.

Read full interview with Penelope Gaylord
https://laetro.com/blog/penelope-gaylord-the-art-advocating-change/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Laetro.com
Laetro.com

More by Laetro.com

View profile
    • Like