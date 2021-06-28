Penelope “Peng-Peng” Gaylord and her empowering representation of women has been cresting in this industry for the past 13 years. She talks about how she works on art that has an ‘emotional connection’ with the audience and leaves an impact. The zealous fellow aims for more experience in children’s books and creating change in ‘representation’.

Read full interview with Penelope Gaylord

https://laetro.com/blog/penelope-gaylord-the-art-advocating-change/