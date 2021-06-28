Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I made a 3d alphabet over the weekend to use in a powerpoint presentation. I really want to spruce it up a bit more but this is what it will have to be. I will sell the raw file somewhere for anyone to pick apart. I've exported out each character as a png and SVG and will assemble those in the powerpoint presentation. I do have a way to make a font but that will take a bit longer to put together than I have time available to get it done. The letters also stack offset when you put them together so getting that right in a font seems like a headache but who knows...time will tell!
Tap "L" to show some love.
More process and work on Instagram. I post just about every day.
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Twitch | YouTube | Medium