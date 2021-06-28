Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

3D Alphabet

ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
3D Alphabet graphic design letters 3d type 3d typography design illustration
So I made a 3d alphabet over the weekend to use in a powerpoint presentation. I really want to spruce it up a bit more but this is what it will have to be. I will sell the raw file somewhere for anyone to pick apart. I've exported out each character as a png and SVG and will assemble those in the powerpoint presentation. I do have a way to make a font but that will take a bit longer to put together than I have time available to get it done. The letters also stack offset when you put them together so getting that right in a font seems like a headache but who knows...time will tell!
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
Freelance studio with aspirations of world domination
