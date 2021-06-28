So I made a 3d alphabet over the weekend to use in a powerpoint presentation. I really want to spruce it up a bit more but this is what it will have to be. I will sell the raw file somewhere for anyone to pick apart. I've exported out each character as a png and SVG and will assemble those in the powerpoint presentation. I do have a way to make a font but that will take a bit longer to put together than I have time available to get it done. The letters also stack offset when you put them together so getting that right in a font seems like a headache but who knows...time will tell!

