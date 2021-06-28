Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hand Remove and Retouch

Hand Remove and Retouch
In Photoshop CC 2021.

Tools used - Pen Tool to select hand, Refine and Mask to select image edges properly. Clone Stamp Tool to copy some left portion of the image to adjust right hand portion and shoulder properly. Curves Adjustment Tool to create contrast.

