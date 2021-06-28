Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milan Donsu

ZARA REDESIGN - HOMEPAGE PART 1/8

Milan Donsu
Milan Donsu
  • Save
ZARA REDESIGN - HOMEPAGE PART 1/8 navigation menu login cart ecommerce fashion webstore store ecommerce navigation menu usp bar top bar banner home banner fashion design branding ui ux ux ui zara
Download color palette

A Zara Redesign I made in 2020 - Homepage: collection navigation, home banner, newsletter, products, discounts, navigations, buttons and more.

Check the Behance case here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116306923/Zara-Fashion-E-commerce-Webstore-UXUI-Redesign

Milan Donsu
Milan Donsu

More by Milan Donsu

View profile
    • Like