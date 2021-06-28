Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luc van Loon

Expand and collapse sidebar

Luc van Loon
Luc van Loon
  • Save
Expand and collapse sidebar ux principle prototype navbar nav navigation dashboard sidebar design
Download color palette

Navigation prototype for the sidebar in the dashboard. Breaking up the features per channel (Messenger and Instagram).


Follow me on Twitter
Connect on LinkedIn
lucvanloon.com

Modified inbox icon
Rebound of
Inbox icon
By Luc van Loon
View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Luc van Loon
Luc van Loon

More by Luc van Loon

View profile
    • Like