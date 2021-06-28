gandkurniawan
Interneed Apps (Find Internship Apps)

Interneed Apps (Find Internship Apps) uiux ui kit mobile app internship find internship find job job search job portal job listing job app job application jobs hiring platform hire hiring internship program internship app applicant application app app design
Hello Everyone ✋✋

Take a look at a new design for Interneed Apps (Internship Finder Apps). This application makes it easy for students and job seeker to find internship programs and participate in self-development events.
Illustration and Images: Freepik

Hope you enjoyed it and don't forget to share your feedback of this design.
Thank you !!

