Social Problem | 32 Icons Set Hand Drawn

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This set of icons was designed specifically for your project. No matter what you create, this set of icons is perfect for your application, Websites and presentation or Graphic Design. A magnificent combination of lines and proportions creates a stunning and modern design. Created with passion to deliver the highest quality product.
Icons are aligned to the pixel grid ensuring consistent quality at all times. I hope that this set of icons will help you in your work and you will create truly something unique.
Features:
- 16 Black Icons
- 16 Color Icons
- Icons Sets with background
- The product's file formats: EPS10 / SVG / JPG / PNG / PDF / AI
- Pixel Perfect: Icons are aligned to the pixel grid
Buy NOW on CreativeMarket
Project on the Behance