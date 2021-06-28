Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marina Silence

Social Problem | 32 Icons Set Hand Drawn

Marina Silence
Marina Silence
  • Save
Social Problem | 32 Icons Set Hand Drawn unpredictable logo illustration icons set iconset icons design icon set icons icon design icon
Download color palette

This set of icons was designed specifically for your project. No matter what you create, this set of icons is perfect for your application, Websites and presentation or Graphic Design. A magnificent combination of lines and proportions creates a stunning and modern design. Created with passion to deliver the highest quality product.
Icons are aligned to the pixel grid ensuring consistent quality at all times. I hope that this set of icons will help you in your work and you will create truly something unique.

Features:
- 16 Black Icons
- 16 Color Icons
- Icons Sets with background
- The product's file formats: EPS10 / SVG / JPG / PNG / PDF / AI
- Pixel Perfect: Icons are aligned to the pixel grid

Buy NOW on CreativeMarket
Project on the Behance

Marina Silence
Marina Silence

More by Marina Silence

View profile
    • Like