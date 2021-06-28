Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 059 :: Background Pattern

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 059 :: Background Pattern pattern graphic design shapes abstratct wallpaper background dailyui059 illustration minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

The various liquid abstract shapes in this design make for a stunning background for any website or app, even a desktop wallpaper. Each shape is designed with fluidity in mind, allowing the background pattern to be less formal and more playful.

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like