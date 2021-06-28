Hening Tyas

Aragorn (watercolor)

Aragorn (watercolor) traditionalillustration illustrationartwork traditionalartwork traditionalpainting watercolorart watercolorillustration watercolorpainting watercolor painting illustration
My favorite character in the LOTR trilogy. and in this scene (a mysterious ranger, fierce but prestigious, and hot) is enough to represent the reason why I idolize him.

