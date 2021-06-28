Dante Alighieri Stamp #1

Also this year I have the great honor of showing the first of the new series of stamps I designed for the Philatelic and Numismatic Office ( https://www.ufn.sm/ ) of San Marino. The theme is the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri's death, a more classic theme than in past years, but one that we have tried to make original anyway by illustrating some passages from the work that made the poet immortal, the Divine Comedy, through lettering compositions. "Amor, ch'a nullo amato amar perdona", one of the most famous verses, directly from Canto V of Hell. As always, a special thanks to https://www.davidefarabegoli.com/ who always shoots the things I do; soon the next ones!