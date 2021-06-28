Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicolas Vanlerberghe

Joocy - full home page

Nicolas Vanlerberghe
Nicolas Vanlerberghe
  • Save
Joocy - full home page illustrations design graphic design smoothie branding ui webdesign fruit juices juice
Download color palette

Dropping some more of that delicious juice design, Joocy! Had alot of fun with the design especially with the colors. I will post one more of this design and then i will switch to another industry! Stay tuned!

Want some more designs? Follow me!
https://www.instagram.com/whipcream.be/

Check my website!
https://www.whipcream.be/

Nicolas Vanlerberghe
Nicolas Vanlerberghe

More by Nicolas Vanlerberghe

View profile
    • Like