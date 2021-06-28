KoreLock - Logo Design

KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.

By applying this subtle and minimal visual form, some of the main elements come forwards very well. ⁣Somehow this symbol looks very bold and timeless to me.

Concept ingredients:⁣

- Letter K⁣

- Connect⁣

- Secure

- Arrow (aiming towards junction inside)⁣

Would love to hear about your thoughts on this concept.

