Pau Vidal i Llanos

Palacios Crew Agency

Palacios Crew Agency illustration typography icon vector design beautiful branding logo graphic design
This logo was made for a Crew Agency based in Mallorca, they were looking for something simple and fresh that they could also use for multiple tasks. They were also looking for an icon they could use anywhere.

It was an only logo thing because it was for a friend but in another scenario I'd have loved that I created a whole brand identity, that's what I like to do and what a brand is about!

Thank you for your time, hope you like it!

