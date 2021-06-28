Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Repertory Project 04 of 50 – People Like Us Brewery

The Repertory Project 04 of 50 – People Like Us Brewery packaging beer label beer can shapes geometric illustration beverage craft beer design beer
The Repertory Project was created by designer Ruan Braz in the Grid creative community. It consists of 50 analyzes of Behance's presentations, seeking to refine the observation of details in good graphic designs and expand our visual repertoire. At the end of each analysis, we must reproduce one of the compositions, creating a new piece of the same style.

Reference project (04 of 50): https://www.behance.net/gallery/119741805/People-Like-Us

