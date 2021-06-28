Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys! 🖐
This is the New Student Registration Flyer Design
FEATURES:
- Dimention 2482 x 3898 bleeds (F4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
- Print Ready File
WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: afifrosid8@gmail.com
Whatsapp: 081327759943
Thank you!