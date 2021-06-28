Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Codopolis

Step by step explanation sections / Beauty Studio / Web Design

Codopolis
Codopolis
  • Save
Step by step explanation sections / Beauty Studio / Web Design processflow step by step website ux ui design
Download color palette

We know how important it is for the user to get the information they need at the right time. In developing this web design, we had the opportunity to create sections that simply explain each of the stages of the procedure.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Codopolis
Codopolis

More by Codopolis

View profile
    • Like