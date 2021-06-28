Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samudra Roy

IRCTC Ticket Availability Dashboard

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy
  • Save
IRCTC Ticket Availability Dashboard minimal white blue irctc webpage railway website rail logo ui app mockup graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hello peeps,
I just re-designed this super simple and minimalistic IRCTC Dashboard.
Almost made something similar to the last design, but decided to change to more minimal as the end product was too crowded.
Let me know your thoughts on this :D

Also I am available for any designing work. Contact me anytime.
Email: samudraroy10@gmail.com

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy

More by Samudra Roy

View profile
    • Like