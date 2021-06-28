IRCTC Ticket Availability Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello peeps,
I just re-designed this super simple and minimalistic IRCTC Dashboard.
Almost made something similar to the last design, but decided to change to more minimal as the end product was too crowded.
Let me know your thoughts on this :D
Also I am available for any designing work. Contact me anytime.
Email: samudraroy10@gmail.com