Posco Store

Posco Store store design icon branding illustration logo shop
This logo concept depicts the letter p shaped like a shopping cart.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thank you!

Contact for freelance work:
Mail: asepsyarifhidayat02@gmail.com
WhatsApp : 082210036949

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
