Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Heypen Type

Hazelle Typeface Gold

Heypen Type
Heypen Type
  • Save
Hazelle Typeface Gold lettering vector logo branding typedesign graphic design typography
Download color palette

Hazelle Typeface v.2.0 a major upgrade from previous versions. Now with variable fonts.
Available at myfonts.com

For Affordable fonts licensing
heypentype.com

Free trials download
Download

Fonts Test Drive
Download

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Heypen Type
Heypen Type

More by Heypen Type

View profile
    • Like