Sniper Girl

𝑅𝐸V𝐸𝑅𝐼𝐸🥀
Sniping is delayed due to the bad weather 🌧️ therefore enjoy the time with the lost butterfly 🦋🔥
Created a 3D in-room scene in @blender.official and adjusted lighting in @photoshop
@lightroom
Rendered in 800 samples cycles and tried my best to post in maximum quality on instagram
Character 👾 used from mixamo website
