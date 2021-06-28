Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pyxwin Studios

Sniper Girl

Pyxwin Studios
Pyxwin Studios
  • Save
Sniper Girl illustration design realistic blender3d render 3d art 3d modeling logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
Download color palette

𝑅𝐸V𝐸𝑅𝐼𝐸🥀
.
Sniping is delayed due to the bad weather 🌧️ therefore enjoy the time with the lost butterfly 🦋🔥
.
Created a 3D in-room scene in @blender.official and adjusted lighting in @photoshop
@lightroom
Rendered in 800 samples cycles and tried my best to post in maximum quality on instagram
Character 👾 used from mixamo website
.
Drop a like ♥️ and share it among your friends. 🙌
.
Comment down👇 your views on this cool 3D room environment.🌌
.
Follow @pyxwinstudios for more daily creative designs 😊🌟✨!!

Pyxwin Studios
Pyxwin Studios

More by Pyxwin Studios

View profile
    • Like