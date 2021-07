Sniper Girl

๐‘ ๐ธV๐ธ๐‘ ๐ผ๐ธ๐Ÿฅ€

Sniping is delayed due to the bad weather ๐ŸŒง๏ธ therefore enjoy the time with the lost butterfly ๐Ÿฆ‹๐Ÿ”ฅ

Created a 3D in-room scene in @blender.official and adjusted lighting in @photoshop

@lightroom

Rendered in 800 samples cycles and tried my best to post in maximum quality on instagram

Character ๐Ÿ‘พ used from mixamo website

