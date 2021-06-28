Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Audite Desktop App Design

web design web ui
Desktop App design for Audite. Audite lets students listen to academic journals and prepare for exams while they chat with fellow students.

Students can listen to journals with friends, take notes and add references to essays with a click of a button.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
