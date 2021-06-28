Audite Desktop App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Desktop App design for Audite. Audite lets students listen to academic journals and prepare for exams while they chat with fellow students.
Students can listen to journals with friends, take notes and add references to essays with a click of a button.