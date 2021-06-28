Spilled Ink handwritten typeface

Spilled Ink is a handwritten typeface designed to complement illustrations. Inspired by the idea of spilled ink that spreads and fills the shape of letters. Therefore, the symbols do not have sharp corners and looks smooth, soft and cute. Spilled Ink is intended for use in headlines, so lowercase have the same height as uppercase, allowing them to be used as alternates. The typeface includes Latin, Greek, Cyrillic and supports up to 70 languages.

Make your stories fabulous with Spilled Ink!

Available at MyFonts: https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/michael-rafailyk/spilled-ink/