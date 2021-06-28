Andrew Fernandez

UX Writing Day - 11

Andrew Fernandez
Andrew Fernandez
  • Save
UX Writing Day - 11 aurora google search glassmorphism day 11 metadata ux writing challenge
Download color palette

So I tried the Glassmorphism design trend, it turned out great!

Scenario: An elderly user is doing a Google search to find an easy way to buy contact lenses online.

Challenge: Write a title and meta description for a website that sells subscription contact lenses delivered to a user every 30 days—convince them to try it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Andrew Fernandez
Andrew Fernandez

More by Andrew Fernandez

View profile
    • Like