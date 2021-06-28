Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Milan Donsu

ZARA REDESIGN - COLLECTION PAGE FILTER- PART 5/8

Milan Donsu
Milan Donsu
filter products product tiles product list viewgrid sort filter menu filter options navigation collection page filter liyfestyle webshop webstore ecommerce fashion zara ui ux ux ui
A Zara Redesign I made in 2020 - Collection page: filtering, navigation, product grid, product tiles, filter options, sort, viewgrid and more.

Check the Behance case here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116306923/Zara-Fashion-E-commerce-Webstore-UXUI-Redesign

Milan Donsu
Milan Donsu

