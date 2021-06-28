Belmont Hills Bears

Trending designs to inspire you
I haven't posted in a while, but this is one of the latest Spirit Marks I've finished. We were able to put together a custom slab-serif to compliment the Black Bear spirit mark we developed. Because this is for an Elementary School, we didn't want the bear to be too ferocious. Let me know your thoughts!