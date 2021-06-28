Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Randall Dunson

Belmont Hills Bears team athletic sport mascot bear identity brand school design logo
I haven't posted in a while, but this is one of the latest Spirit Marks I've finished. We were able to put together a custom slab-serif to compliment the Black Bear spirit mark we developed. Because this is for an Elementary School, we didn't want the bear to be too ferocious. Let me know your thoughts!

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
