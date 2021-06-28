Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brochure Design for Flying Pigeon

Brochure Design for Flying Pigeon 2d art 2d 3fold advertisement bold bicycle brochure design brochure graphic design illustration identity branding branding digital art digital design
Flying Pigeon is a bicycle related brand that covers a diverse group of bicycles.
They were looking for a bold 3-fold brochure design to introduce their products and services following their brandings.

If you're looking for unique informative advertisement and designs, contact us today!

    • Like