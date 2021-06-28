Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tsvetelina Hristova

3D Amber Glass Jars - 3 PSD Mockups Bundle

Tsvetelina Hristova
Tsvetelina Hristova
High-quality 3D Renders
3 PSD Mockups:
smart objects; organized and named layers; editable colors; separate shadow layer

Dimensions: 4000x3000px / 600dpi

Can be purchased here:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1026886952/3d-cream-jars-with-amber-glass-three?ref=shop_home_active_2

https://designbundles.net/tsvetelina-hristova/1436950-3d-amber-glass-jars-3psd-mockups-files

Tsvetelina Hristova
Tsvetelina Hristova

