ZARA REDESIGN - PRODUCT PAGE - PART 6/8

ZARA REDESIGN - PRODUCT PAGE - PART 6/8 buttons size redesign clothing store ecommerce webstore fashion zara ui ux announcement bar top bar product grid product photos add to cart product page
A Zara Redesign I made in 2020 - Page: product page, color swatches, variants, add to cart, USP's, product images, sizes and description.

Check the Behance case here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116306923/Zara-Fashion-E-commerce-Webstore-UXUI-Redesign

