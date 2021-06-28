Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
logocorner.

Grid Construction for Dark Digital™

logocorner.
logocorner.
  • Save
Grid Construction for Dark Digital™
Download color palette

Logo Design Concept for Dark Digital™

Mark exploration
DD → Circles → Camera Lens

Follow us on IG
https://www.instagram.com/dlogocorner/

We are open to new projects!
https://heylink.me/logocorner./

logocorner@hotmail.com
m.me/dlogocorner

Disclaimer: This logo mark is not used in any client project. Logo exploration/concept is done for our Logofolio purposes.

Thank you!

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
logocorner.
logocorner.

More by logocorner.

View profile
    • Like