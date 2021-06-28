Tsvetelina Hristova

3D Amber Glass Jars - 5 PSD Mockups Bundle

Tsvetelina Hristova
Tsvetelina Hristova
  • Save
3D Amber Glass Jars - 5 PSD Mockups Bundle five set bundle blender 3d photoshop cream skin care beauty product cosmetic 3d render smart object mockup psd package jar amber
Download color palette

High-quality 3D Renders
5 PSD Mockups:
smart objects; organized and named layers; editable colors; separate shadow layer

Dimensions: 4000x3000px / 600dpi

Can be purchased here:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1026884514/3d-cream-jars-with-amber-glass-five?ref=shop_home_active_1

https://designbundles.net/tsvetelina-hristova/1436945-3d-amber-glass-jars-5-psd-mockups-files

Tsvetelina Hristova
Tsvetelina Hristova

More by Tsvetelina Hristova

View profile
    • Like