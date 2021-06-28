Milan Donsu

ZARA REDESIGN - PRODUCT PAGE DESCRIPTION - PART 7/8

Milan Donsu
Milan Donsu
  • Save
ZARA REDESIGN - PRODUCT PAGE DESCRIPTION - PART 7/8 webshop zara store brand clothing shopping ecommerce e-commerce product page description clothes fashion zara branding ui ux ux ui
Download color palette

A Zara Redesign I made in 2020 - Page: product page, description, conversion optimising.

Check the Behance case here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116306923/Zara-Fashion-E-commerce-Webstore-UXUI-Redesign

Milan Donsu
Milan Donsu

More by Milan Donsu

View profile
    • Like