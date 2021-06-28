Tsvetelina Hristova

3D Amber Glass Jars - 6 PSD Mockups Bundle

Tsvetelina Hristova
Tsvetelina Hristova
3D Amber Glass Jars - 6 PSD Mockups Bundle package six set bundle blender 3d photoshop 3d render cream skin care beauty product cosmetic smart object mockup psd jar amber
High-quality 3D Renders
6 PSD Mockups:
smart objects; organized and named layers; editable colors; separate shadow layer

Dimensions: 4000x3000px / 600dpi

https://www.etsy.com/listing/978132388/3d-cream-jars-with-amber-glass-six?ref=shop_home_active_3

https://designbundles.net/tsvetelina-hristova/1243443-3d-amber-glass-jars-mockup-6-psd-mockup-files

Tsvetelina Hristova
Tsvetelina Hristova

