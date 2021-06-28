Fabien Gilbert

The Hospital & the Tech : Episode 1 - The emergency Room ✚

The Hospital & the Tech : Episode 1 - The emergency Room ✚
How can technologie help modernize the way we treat, manage an overloaded & underfunded healthcare system, while protecting the patient ?
Illustration for @My Major - @The Majors - Recruitment and Media dedicated to healthcare

