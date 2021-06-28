enhakanvas

Gamifylearn | Landing Page

Gamifylearn | Landing Page
Hello Monday! 👋

Today I will post one of my project with my friend, a startup called Gamifylearn (actually I have post the app version in the previous post). Gamifylearn is a website and app that provides learning materials and exam simulation for 1st year college students. Have a great days 👋

