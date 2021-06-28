SYMBIO.DESIGN

Kentico Kontent.

SYMBIO.DESIGN
SYMBIO.DESIGN
Hire Me
  • Save
Kentico Kontent. vector ux gradient illustration clean minimal graphicdesign digitaldesign figma websitedesign userexperience userinterface icon design web ui website icons logo graphic design
Kentico Kontent. vector ux gradient illustration clean minimal graphicdesign digitaldesign figma websitedesign userexperience userinterface icon design web ui website icons logo graphic design
Kentico Kontent. vector ux gradient illustration clean minimal graphicdesign digitaldesign figma websitedesign userexperience userinterface icon design web ui website icons logo graphic design
Kentico Kontent. vector ux gradient illustration clean minimal graphicdesign digitaldesign figma websitedesign userexperience userinterface icon design web ui website icons logo graphic design
Kentico Kontent. vector ux gradient illustration clean minimal graphicdesign digitaldesign figma websitedesign userexperience userinterface icon design web ui website icons logo graphic design
Kentico Kontent. vector ux gradient illustration clean minimal graphicdesign digitaldesign figma websitedesign userexperience userinterface icon design web ui website icons logo graphic design
Kentico Kontent. vector ux gradient illustration clean minimal graphicdesign digitaldesign figma websitedesign userexperience userinterface icon design web ui website icons logo graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.png
  2. Dribbble 3.png
  3. Dribbble 4.png
  4. Dribbble 5.png
  5. Dribbble 6.png
  6. Article 3.jpg
  7. Homepage.png

The collaboration between SYMBIO and Kentico began in 2019, with a demand for a simple redesign of the website for one of the core products - the headless CMS Kentico Kontent. It was supposed to be a short cooperation, a contract completed in one month, but in the end it turned out differently. Stay tuned for more!

SYMBIO.DESIGN
SYMBIO.DESIGN
We are Digital touchpoints designers.
Hire Me

More by SYMBIO.DESIGN

View profile
    • Like