Charan Saini

Music App Flat Modern UI Design

Charan Saini
Charan Saini
  • Save
Music App Flat Modern UI Design design vector illustration mobile app design mobile a music ui design illustrator branding flat photoshop graphic design
Download color palette

Task was to create Music App UI UX Design From scratch First i created Wireframes/UX Design and after then i created UI Design of the Screens these are some of the app screens.

Press that LIKE and FOLLOW me for more updates :)

Thanks for watching!

You can also follow me on
https://www.behance.net/YoungCreativeArt

Charan Saini
Charan Saini

More by Charan Saini

View profile
    • Like