alex pufan

Olive oil start-up

alex pufan
alex pufan
  • Save
Olive oil start-up branding graphic design logo print label bottle label bottle xapa greece olive oil
Olive oil start-up branding graphic design logo print label bottle label bottle xapa greece olive oil
Olive oil start-up branding graphic design logo print label bottle label bottle xapa greece olive oil
Olive oil start-up branding graphic design logo print label bottle label bottle xapa greece olive oil
Download color palette
  1. xapapng.png
  2. xapapng2.png
  3. xapapng4.png
  4. xapapng3.png

A small branding project I did for a firend for his new Olive oil company.

alex pufan
alex pufan
„A circle looks at a square and sees a badly made circle.“

More by alex pufan

View profile
    • Like