FullCourtAI — Explore new ways of recording

FullCourt AI is a solution to a problem resolved in the mobile application which is synchronized with a physical mount. It allows you to shoot videos, edit them and create panoramic clips while watching the game! We have worked on this project from brand positioning to releasing the full live product to App Store.

If you want to check it out yourself go to download the app first and then let us know what you think 🙌

ScrumLaunch Team

Made for ScrumLaunch by Dasha Shyf